LONDON (AP) — Britain’s leading literary award, the Booker Prize, found a new financial backer Thursday after its sponsor of almost two decades pulled out.
Prize trustees said the Crankstart Foundation will become the sponsor in June. The charity was founded by Silicon Valley venture capitalist Michael Moritz and his wife, writer Harriet Heyman.
Crankstart has committed to funding the Booker Prize for English-language novels and the International Booker Prize for translated works for at least five years.
The prize’s previous sponsor, the investment firm Man Group PLC, announced last month that it was stopping its funding after 18 years.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2019 lineup, led by RL Grime, Phantogram and Lizzo
- Trump goes after Spike Lee after Oscars speech
- 'Apollo 11': Documentary captures thrill of the moon landing, 50 years later WATCH
- 'The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs' is a user-friendly opera that plays better with audiences than critics. Does it matter?
- Most cringeworthy win? Best performance by a snack? Our staffers award their own Oscars from watch parties around the city
Founded in 1969, the 50,000-pound ($67,000) Booker Prize was originally open to writers from Britain, Ireland and the Commonwealth. U.S. authors became eligible in 2014, a move that remains contentious.
Anna Burns won the 2018 prize for her novel “Milkman.”