On New Year’s Eve, Bob Saget reflected on the late Betty White’s interpretation of the afterlife. That social media post is suddenly back in the spotlight following Saget’s own death over the weekend in a Florida hotel room.

“She always said the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, who she lost in 1981,” the comedian and “Full House” star wrote Dec. 31 on Facebook as a tribute to White, who died that day. “Well, if things work out by Betty’s design — in the afterlife, they are reunited.

“I don’t know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this,” he concluded before offering his condolences to White’s family and friends. (Though the “Mary Tyler Moore” star never had children of her own, she was stepmother to Ludden’s three daughters.)

The 65-year-old performer left behind a wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three adult daughters, whose mother was the comic’s first wife, Sherri Kramer. There were no signs of drug use or foul play connected to his death, according to sheriff’s officials in Orlando, Florida.

Rizzo and the daughters — Aubrey and Lara, who are twins, and Jennifer — remembered Saget publicly in a short statement issued late Sunday.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” they said in a statement to Page Six.

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Meanwhile, in his New Year’s Eve post, Saget remembered White as an “amazing woman” who was “exactly who you wanted her to be. Razor sharp wit, smart, kind, hilarious, sincere, and so full of love.” Then he shared an anecdote that ended with a punch line.

“We were on an ABC jet once for a junket and I was sitting across from her, both of us sipping Bloody Mary’s. We had been laughing for hours — I looked into her eyes and faux romantically said, ‘How ‘bout it, Betty, you and me in the bathroom? Mile High Club?’ She answered me before I had a chance to finish the invite — “Of course, Bob, you go in there first and I’ll meet you as soon as I finish my drink.” And then of course she went right to sipping from her straw,” he wrote.

“I waited in that bathroom for over two hours. (That would be the joke on a joke part, in case you take things literally.)”

———