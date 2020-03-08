BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Blindside, James Cummins and James Born

2. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

4. The Warsaw Protocol, Steve Berry

5. Golden in Death, J.D. Robb

6. Coconut Layer Cake Murder, Joanne Fluke

7. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

8. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid

9. The Guardians, John Grisham

10. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

2. Unknown Valor, Martha MacCallum

3. The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+, Suze Orman

4. Food Fix, Mark Hyman

5. The Hope of Glory, Jon Meacham

6. You Are Enough, Panache Desai

7. Open Book, Jessica Simpson

8. The Motive, Patrick M. Lencioni

9. Get Out of Your Head, Jennie Allen

10. A Very Stable Genius, Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig

