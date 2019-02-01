BOSTON (AP) — As the Super Bowl draws near, even art museums in the rival cities are giving each other the brush-off.

Boston’s prestigious Museum of Fine Arts and Los Angeles’ venerable J. Paul Getty Museum are engaging in a little trash talk ahead of Sunday’s showdown between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

Staff members of the MFA posed in Patriots garb for a group photo outside the museum on Friday — then took to Twitter for some friendly Super Bowl chest-thumping using the hashtag #MuseumBowl.

MFA spokeswoman Karen Frascona says it’s all being done in a spirit of fun and camaraderie.

For its part, the Los Angeles museum says it’s ready to banter with Boston. Getty Museum vice president Lisa Lapin says art museums have a sense of humor just like everyone else.