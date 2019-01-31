PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The victim in Bill Cosby’s criminal sex-assault case has settled a defamation lawsuit against a former prosecutor who said she added details to her story over time.
Andrea Constand’s suit against Bruce Castor had been set for trial in April in Philadelphia.
Constand’s lawyer, Dolores Troiani, says she can’t comment on the confidential settlement reached this week.
Castor is the prosecutor who declined to charge Cosby when Constand went to police in 2005. He has said his office “might have been able to make a case” if she’d told police the same details she raised in a subsequent lawsuit against the actor.
The 81-year-old Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term after the case was reopened and he was convicted at trial this spring.
Castor and his lawyers did not immediately return messages.