It turns out Beyoncé is just as much of a procrastinator as the rest of us.

The Houston native waited until the evening of Election Day to encourage her 119 million Instagram followers to vote, wearing a “Beto for Senate” hat in photos that went up a little after 5 p.m. – just a few hours before most Texas polls close. (For context: Rep. Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat, is running for the seat held by his Republican opponent, Sen. Ted Cruz.)

“I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice,” she captioned the first photo. “We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable.”

To her credit, Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z reportedly had voting registration booths at concerts on the North American leg of their recent On the Run II tour. The singer joins a number of other celebrities – including fellow Houston native Travis Scott – who have voiced support for the candidate. Jake Gyllenhaal wore a “Beto for Senate” T-shirt in a Facebook post from Sunday that also endorsed other high-profile Democrats, including Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Andrew Gillum in Florida. LeBron James sported the same hat as Beyoncé before a Lakers game in October.

But Beyoncé is the only one – to our knowledge – who received an almost immediate response from O’Rourke himself. He tweeted one of her photos at 5:42 p.m. with the caption, “Thank you, Beyoncé!” (Yes, he got the accent mark right.)