Beyoncé has broken the record for most lifetime Grammy wins with 32.

With her victories Sunday for dance/electronic music recording, traditional R&B performance, best R&B song and dance/electronic music album, Beyonce surpassed the late classical conductor Georg Solti, who won 31 Grammys.

She entered the night with 28 Grammy awards, tied with producer and musician Quincy Jones. She’s the most nominated artist at the 65th Grammy Awards, with nine total, and is tied for the most lifetime nominations, 88, with her husband, Jay-Z.

On the all-time Grammy leader board, she now tops Solti, Jones, Alison Krauss and Chick Corea (27 wins each) and composer Pierre Boulez (26).

Bey’s career triumph came in the wake of her 2022 album “Renaissance,” which dipped into ’90s dance music, ’70s disco, modern electronic music and classic R&B in a virtuosic, sprawling ode to Black queer club culture.

“Renaissance” is nominated for album of the year, and lead single “Break My Soul” is up for for song and record of the year.

Last week, Beyoncé announced dates for her “Renaissance” stadium tour, which will include a Sept. 13 stop at Lumen Field.