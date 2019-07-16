NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé’s “Homecoming” film has scored six Emmy nominations, while documentaries on Michael Jackson, R. Kelly and the disastrous Fyre Festival also picked up nominations.

With Netflix’s “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé,” the pop star earned four of the six nominations Tuesday, including bids for producing, writing, co-directing and musical direction. In the outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) category, “Homecoming” will compete with “Springsteen on Broadway.”

“Homecoming” also earned nominations for costumes and production design.

HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” and Netflix’s “FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened” will both compete for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special, while Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” is up for outstanding informational series or special.

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban share a nomination for their work on the Tony Awards, and T Bone Burnett scored a nomination for his musical score of HBO’s “True Detective.”