Seattle Symphony with Augustin Hadelich: If you only go to one orchestral concert this fall, make it the Seattle Symphony with brilliant violin soloist Augustin Hadelich, Musical America’s 2018 “Instrumentalist of the Year.” Hadelich, who won a Grammy with this orchestra, has everything a great violinist should: taste, technique and heartfelt musicianship. He’s playing the Beethoven concerto; music director Ludovic Morlot conducts, and the program also offers the colorful “Gigue,” from Debussy’s “Images,” and Janacek’s “The Cunning Little Vixen” Suite. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20; 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $22-$125; 206-215-4747, seattlesymphony.org

Thomas Dausgaard with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra: Dausgaard, the Seattle Symphony’s principal guest conductor, takes over as music director next season. He’s intense, high energy and fun to watch. We’re betting those adjectives also will apply to the program’s piano soloist, 27-year-old Behzod Abduraimov, of whom The Times (London) has said, “He plays with supersonic drive … He’s the master of all he surveys.” Here he’ll play Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1; the orchestra also performs two Schumann symphonies. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11; 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $22-$125, 206-215-4747, seattlesymphony.org

Choral Arts Northwest 25th Anniversary Concert: They sang in the White House for the Obamas, and now you can hear them sing in Seattle: One of the region’s finest choruses celebrates its silver anniversary, with founding director Richard Sparks joining current director Robert Bode for a festive concert featuring major works of Britten (“Festival Te Deum”), Rachmaninoff (selections from the “Vespers”) and Rheinberger (Cantus Missae for double choir). Some former CANW members will return to the ensemble for this program, along with the excellent organist Douglas Cleveland. 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, Plymouth Church, 1217 Sixth Ave., Seattle; $24-$28, free for students; 971-236-3532, choralartsnw.org

Seattle Opera presents “The Turn of the Screw”: This eerie ghost-story opera by 20th-century English composer Benjamin Britten comes to the stage in a new production directed by Peter Kazaras, who has a long and stellar association with Seattle Opera. The suspense gradually builds as the Governess (Elizabeth Caballero) tries to guard her two young charges in an English country house from the sinister and growing presence of two deceased former servants: Miss Jessel (Marcy Stonikas) and Peter Quint (Ben Bliss). What do these ghostly figures want … and what power do they hold over the children? Constantin Trinks conducts. Oct. 13-27, Marion Oliver McCaw Hall at Seattle Center, 321 Mercer St., Seattle; $25-$314; 206-389-7676; seattleopera.org

President’s Piano Series presents Marc-André Hamelin: The multitalented virtuoso pianist was not only a juror at last year’s Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, he also composed a challenging toccata played by all 30 of the competitors. Canadian-born Hamelin is widely known for his own formidable technique, and is in demand in all the best places, from Vienna and Amsterdam to Carnegie Hall. Now he returns to Meany Theater for an enticing program of standard favorites and little-known pieces: a Chopin Polonaise-fantaisie and the Scherzo No. 4; a Bach Chaconne (from the Violin Partita No. 2); and lesser-known rarities by Feinberg, Weissenberg and Castelnuovo-Tedesco. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, Meany Theater at the University of Washington, Seattle; $47-$55; tickets.artsuw.org

Seattle Symphony Orchestra with Sheku Kanneh-Mason: Missed the Royal Wedding? Unaccountably, so did we, but we can still hear the extraordinary 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason (who played for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the assembled multitudes) here in Seattle. Kanneh-Mason joins the Seattle Symphony’s up-and-coming former assistant conductor, Ruth Reinhardt, in Tchaikovsky’s scintillating “Rococo Variations,” plus a wide-ranging program that extends from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 to Kaija Saariaho’s “Ciel d’hiver.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $22-$130; 206-215-4747, seattlesymphony.org

Taiwan Philharmonic with pianist Stephen Hough: This touring orchestra makes its Seattle debut in the acoustically warm Meany Theater with Brahms’ Symphony No. 2 and the “Dancing Song” (from “Three Aboriginal Songs for Orchestra”) of Taiwanese composer Gordon Chin. The highly regarded pianist Stephen Hough, a brilliant polymath who is also a painter and composer, is the evening’s soloist; he’ll play the mighty Liszt Piano Concerto No. 1. Shao-Chia Lü conducts. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, Meany Theater at the University of Washington, Seattle; $53-$75, youth ages 5-17 free per paid adult (two youth tickets per adult); tickets.artsuw.org

Music of Remembrance 20th Birthday Gala Concert: For two decades, this organization has presented concerts and created new works in its mission to remember the Holocaust and contemporary persecutions of minorities. This anniversary concert features chamber, choral, operatic and dance music of Pavel Haas, Lori Laitman, Paul Schoenfield, Jake Heggie and several others, with first-rate instrumentalists, singers and dancers, including baritone Robert Orth and Spectrum Dance Theater. 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $55, 206-215-4800, musicofremembrance.org/concert/fall-concert-20th-anniversary-celebration

Vienna Boys Choir: Widely praised and much recorded, these angelic Viennese youngsters (ages 10-14) are back in Seattle for a single performance of what is likely to be very far-ranging repertoire under the direction of Manolo Cagnin. We’ll actually hear one of the four choirs of the Wiener Sängerknaben, as they’re known back home. The four choirs take turns touring (they’re still in school too, of course). Each choir member sings as many as 80 concerts a year. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $25-$80; 206-215-4747, seattlesymphony.org.