Under the state’s “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery” plan, indoor entertainment establishments such as museums, theaters and music venues are allowed to open at 25% capacity under Phase 2.

The West and Puget Sound regions, which include Pierce, King and Snohomish counties, are currently in Phase 2. Below is a list of arts and entertainment spaces that are or will be open. If you’d like to add a venue to the list, fill out the form below. Please note, sending a submission does not guarantee inclusion.The state still recommends wearing a face covering and keeping outings quick and distanced. Due to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, always check websites or call ahead before making plans.

Museums

Frye Art Museum (reopening Feb. 11); 704 Terry Ave., Seattle; 206-622-9250; fryemuseum.org

Museum of Pop Culture (reopening Feb. 5); 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; 206-770-2700; mopop.org

Seattle Art Museum (reopening Feb. 27-28 for members only, March 5 for public); 1300 First Ave., Seattle; 206-654-3100; seattleartmuseum.org

Music venues

Little Red Hen (live music back Feb. 5); 7115 Woodlawn Ave. N.E., Seattle; 206-522-1168; littleredhen.com

Movie theaters

Alderwood Mall 16 (reopening Feb. 5); 18733 33rd Ave. W., Lynnwood; 425-921-2980; amctheatres.com

Century Federal Way and XD (reopening Feb. 5); 2100 S. Commons, Federal Way; 253-946-0942; cinemark.com

Century Olympia (reopening Feb. 5); 625 Black Lake Blvd. S.W., Olympia; 360-943-0769; cinemark.com

Century Point Ruston and XD (reopening Feb. 5); 5057 Main St., Tacoma; 253-752-6325; cinemark.com

Cinemark Lincoln Square Cinemas (reopening Feb. 5); 700 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue; 425-450-9100; cinemark.com

Factoria Cinema (reopening Feb. 5); 3505 128th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; 425-641-3461; amctheatres.com

Historic Admiral Theater (reopening Feb. 5); 2343 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-938-0360; farawayentertainment.com/historic-admiral

Kent Station (reopening Feb. 5); 426 Ramsay Way, Kent; 253-850-2684; amctheatres.com

Lakewood Mall 12 (reopening Feb. 5); 5721 Main St. S.W., Lakewood; 253-581-5351; amctheatres.com

Oak Tree (reopening Feb. 5); 10006 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle; 206-527-3117; amctheatres.com

Pacific Place 11 (reopening Feb. 5); Sixth Avenue and Pine Street, Seattle; 206-652-8908; amctheatres.com

Seattle 10 (reopening Feb. 5); 4500 Ninth Ave. N.E., Seattle; 206-633-0059; amctheatres.com

Southcenter 16 Cinemas (reopening Feb. 5); 3600 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila; 206-214-0180; amctheatres.com

Varsity Theater (reopening Feb. 5); 4329 University Way N.E., Seattle; 206-632-2267; farawayentertainment.com/varsity-theatre

Woodinville 12 (reopening Feb. 5); 17640 Garden Way N.E., Woodinville; 425-482-6538; amctheatres.com

Other

Laugh’s Comedy Club (reopening Feb. 6); 5220 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle; 206-526-5653; laughscomedyclub.com