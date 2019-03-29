PARIS (AP) — A French street artist has created an optical illusion installation around the Louvre’s glass pyramid entrance to mark its 30th birthday.

The collage work, made from strips of paper, gives the famed 21-meter-high (nearly 70-foot-high) structure added depth and the illusion of a dramatic mountain landscape.

The installation by street artist JR opened on Friday.

The pyramid, designed by Chinese-American architect I. M. Pei, was completed in 1989. The design drew widespread criticism at the time, but Parisians soon embraced it.