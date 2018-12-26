LONDON (AP) — Sister Wendy Beckett, an art historian and critic, has died. She was 88.
The Carmelite Monastery of Quidenham said Beckett died Wednesday afternoon.
She was a sister of the Catholic Church who became prominent in the 1990s presenting BBC shows about art history.
Her work included a series of well received documentaries including “Sister Wendy’s Odyssey” and “Sister Wendy’s Grand Tour.”
The BBC said it commissioned Beckett in 1991 to host a TV documentary on the National Gallery in London. She stood in front of the paintings dressed in a black nun’s habit and discussed the paintings without a script or teleprompter.
Close friend Xinran Xue said Beckett’s death was “a huge loss for the art world. She was a brilliant art critic.”
Beckett was born in South Africa and raised in Scotland. She taught in Cape Town, South Africa, and Liverpool in northern England.