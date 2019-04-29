HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An appeals court has denied Bill Cosby’s latest effort to be released from prison on bail while he fights his sex-assault conviction.

Lawyers for the 81-year-old comedian had renewed their bail motion in a filing last week with Pennsylvania Superior Court. They say Cosby is likely to have his conviction overturned because of trial errors.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt says the defense isn’t surprised by the order Monday denying the bail motion.

He says the filing was largely intended to point out that Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill hasn’t yet issued a post-trial opinion explaining key trial decisions. He says that includes the decision to let five other accusers testify at last year’s trial. Cosby needs the opinion to pursue his appeal.

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.