Fresh off her show’s Emmy wins, “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge signed a deal with Amazon Studios to create and produce new TV content for the tech giant’s video platform.

The deal, announced on Tuesday, will be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

The pact is a coup for Amazon, with Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag” winning four Emmy awards, including for comedy series, and Waller-Bridge receiving lead actress in a comedy series and writing in a comedy series.

Amazon has a strong night overall on Sunday’s Emmys, sweeping up seven awards, following HBO’s nine awards, including two wins for Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub for the series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The longtime academy favorite “Veep,” which ended after seven seasons on HBO, was shut out for the night as “Fleabag” grabbed the spotlight.

“Fleabag” was boosted by social media, where Internet audiences embraced the look of a stylish jumpsuit that Waller-Bridge wore on the show and made memes of Andrew Scott’s Hot Priest character.

Combined with last week’s Emmy ceremony for creative arts categories, Amazon had a total of 15 awards while Netflix claimed 27 statuettes and HBO dominated with 34 wins.

“As evident in her great success at the Emmy Awards this week, she is clever, brilliant, generous and a virtuoso on multiple fronts including writing, acting and producing,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement.

Amazon did not disclose the financial terms of the relationship in its press release.

Waller-Bridge said in a statement that she was excited to continue her relationship with Amazon.

“Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of,” Waller-Bridge said. “It really feels like home. I can’t wait to get going!”

Waller-Bridge has also received critical acclaim for the BBC America TV series “Killing Eve,” for which she was the writer and showrunner in its first season.

