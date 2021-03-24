NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon Prime Video will stream 21 Yankees games to members in New York’s broadcast market for the second straight season, a slate that starts with an April 18 matchup against Tampa Bay.

The games are produced by the Yankees’ YES Network and are all scheduled for broadcast on WPIX. YES said Tuesday they will be available at no additional cost to Prime members in the Yankees’ home market of New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey.

Broadcasts will include a 15-game pregame show and streams viewed on Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV and will include an in-game statistics feed.

Major League Baseball owners voted in November 2019 to have digital streaming rights within a team’s broadcast market revert to each club from Baseball Advanced Media starting with the 2020 season.

The Yankees reacquired control of YES in August 2019, joining Amazon and the Sinclair Broadcast Group to buy an 80% stake from The Walt Disney Co. in a deal that valued YES at $3.47 billion. Disney was required to sell 21st Century Fox’s regional sports networks as part of its acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets.

Yankees Global Enterprises owns a 26% share in YES, while Sinclair owns 20% and Amazon 15% with the right to purchase more. The rest is split among RedBird Capital, The Blackstone Group and Mubadala Capital.

