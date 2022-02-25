Amanda Kloots, co-host of the CBS daytime talk show “The Talk,” announced Thursday via Instagram that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Kloots’ announcement comes nearly two years after her husband, Broadway actor Nick Cordero, died in July 2020 after a long battle with COVID-19. Cordero suffered lung infections and septic shock and was put into a medically induced coma after a leg amputation.

Kloots, who diligently chronicled Cordero’s fight against the virus, assured her followers that she received the coronavirus vaccine and a booster and that she would be back on the show as soon as her quarantine is over.

“I am feeling completely normal now and feel very grateful for that,” Kloots wrote on Instagram.

A CBS representative had no further comment on Kloots’ return to the show when reached Friday.

Kloots said she was surprised by her positive test, after she tested negative before and after a recent trip to Mexico.

“This is the first time I’ve tested positive since the pandemic,” said Kloots, adding, “I will hopefully be back to work soon but taking this time at home with (son) Elvis to start potty training. Wish me luck as I run after a naked toddler for the next three days.”

Kloots’ fans flooded her post with heartfelt wishes.