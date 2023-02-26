“Everything Everywhere All at Once” gained more Oscars steam with big wins Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, including honors for actors Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the night’s biggest prize for movie ensemble.

In television categories, “The White Lotus” and “Abbott Elementary” took home top honors for drama and comedy ensembles, respectively. Jason Bateman won lead male dramatic actor for his role in “Ozark.” Jean Smart won the female comedy actor category for “Hacks,” and Jennifer Coolidge took home a lead dramatic actor prize for “The White Lotus.”

The SAG Awards, held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, were streamed by Netflix on its YouTube channel. The Netflix partnership, coupled with the Golden Globes’ fall from grace, has been a boon to those who support raising the profile of the SAG Awards.

With actors comprising the largest branch in the film academy, the SAG Awards have been a good indicator of success for key Oscars categories. Yeoh’s victory over “Tár” star Cate Blanchett, and “Everything Everything Everywhere All at Once” actor Jamie Lee Curtis’ upset win over “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actor Angela Bassett added some suspense to their respective categories heading into the Academy Awards on March 12.

Here are the winners for the 2023 SAG Awards.

Cast in a motion picture

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” | WINNER

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”

Male actor in a leading role

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” | WINNER

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Adam Sandler, “Hustle”

Female actor in a leading role

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” | WINNER

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Male actor in a supporting role

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” | WINNER

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Female actor in a supporting role

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” | WINNER

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Ensemble in a drama series

“The White Lotus” | WINNER

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

Male actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” | WINNER

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” | WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Ensemble in a comedy series

“Abbott Elementary” | WINNER

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Male actor in a comedy series

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” | WINNER

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Female actor in a comedy series

Jean Smart, “Hacks” | WINNER

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Male actor in a television movie or limited series

Sam Elliott, “1883” | WINNER

Steve Carell, “The Patient”

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Female actor in a television movie or limited series

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy” | WINNER

Emily Blunt, “The English”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“Top Gun: Maverick” | WINNER

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“The Woman King”

Stunt ensemble in a television series

“Stranger Things” | WINNER

“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

