NEW YORK (AP) — Alicia Keys has a memoir coming out in November, to be published by Oprah Winfrey’s imprint.
Flatiron Books announced Wednesday that Keys’ “More Myself” will be released Nov. 5 through Winfrey’s “An Oprah Book” imprint. Flatiron is calling the memoir a “360-degree perspective” on her life, from her childhood in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan to her spectacular, Grammy-winning rise.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Keys said in a statement that she was “ecstatic” to share her life story, alongside her “sister, mentor and friend Oprah.” Winfrey said in a statement she was a longtime Keys fan who felt “honored” to publisher her book.
