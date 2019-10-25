NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three years after country singer Craig Morgan lost his 19-year-old son in a drowning accident, he wrote a song about his grief, pain and his faith, called “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost.”

He performed it on the Grand Ole Opry and sent a recorded version to his friend and fellow Opry member Blake Shelton. Shelton started an impromptu social media campaign to promote the song, which caused a widespread response of fans reaching out to Morgan.

Morgan says that nothing has ever affected his heart and soul like the loss of his child, but he felt a push from God to perform this song and give comfort to others.