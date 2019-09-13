British superstar Adele has filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki after more than seven years as a couple, all but guaranteeing more heartbreak ballads for any and all upcoming albums.

The singer, 31, filed a divorce petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, The Times has confirmed.

Her family court filing comes a few months after the couple announced that they had split.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” her representatives told the Associated Press in April. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The fiercely private pair must now determine how they’ll handle custody of their 6-year-old son, Angelo, and how they’ll divvy up their finances. (Konecki also has a daughter from a previous marriage.)

According to several reports, Adele and Konecki, an investment banker-turned-philanthropist, might not have had a prenuptial agreement in place when they wed. And because the singer filed her petition in California, where they own property and Konecki’s business also operates, he could be entitled to half her earnings since they wed, People reported.

Advertising

She and Konecki met as her 2011 album “21” was gaining mainstream attention. The couple welcomed their son in 2012. The two reportedly wed in 2016, but Adele only confirmed the union during her 2017 Grammy Awards acceptance speech, when she referred to Konecki as her husband.

Earlier this year, the Oscar winner seemingly addressed the split on Instagram, posting a meme about getting emotional. In a post on her 31st birthday in May, the hit-maker also reflected on her trying year and teased to new music about it.

“I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times,” she wrote. “I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once.

“Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough.”

Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com