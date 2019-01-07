NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy of American Poets has named two new chancellors: former U.S. poet laureate Natasha Trethewey and Joy Harjo, the first Native American to join the academy’s board.
The academy announced the selections Monday. The chancellors serve as consultants, prize judges and “ambassadors of poetry.”
The academy also counts such prize winners as Terrance Hayes and Elizabeth Alexander on its board. Board members are appointed to six-year terms. Past members have included W.H. Auden, Adrienne Rich and Lucille Clinton.
The nonprofit academy was founded in 1934 and sponsors a wide range of projects, from National Poetry Month to readings and educational programs.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Now streaming: 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Loving Pablo,' 'The Christmas Chronicles'
- New on Netflix in January 2019: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' 'Incredibles 2,' 'Black Earth Rising' and 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
- Mamma Mia! 'Rhapsody' upsets 'Star Is Born' at Globes VIEW
- The writing life of best-selling author Jayne Ann Krentz: 'Like juggling chainsaws' | Author appearance
- In 'Lake City,' a ne'er-do-well narrator prowls Seattle's back streets