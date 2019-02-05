PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — ABC’s “Modern Family,” the five-time Emmy Award winner for best comedy, will end its run next year after 11 seasons.
ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced the end of the series about the boisterous extended family on Tuesday. It will finish three seasons short of the longest-running sitcom ever, “The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet.”
The series produced by Christopher Lloyd and Steve Levitan was an immediate hit after its debut in September 2009. It began a five-year streak of winning the Emmy for best comedy a year later. Actors Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen and Eric Stonestreet each won two Emmys.
It’s currently seen by nearly 5 million viewers a week.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Historians irked by musical 'Hamilton' escalate their duel
- Ariana Grande tried to fix her Japanese tattoo, but it still doesn't mean what she wanted it to
- Coroner: Model and actress Kim Porter died from pneumonia
- Former Pacific Northwest Ballet dancers with unconventional second careers
- Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage in US immigration custody