STOCKHOLM (AP) — American rapper A$AP Rocky is set to testify on the second day of a trial in Sweden, where he is accused of assault in an alleged street fight.

The trial has created a stir in U.S.-Swedish diplomatic relations after President Donald Trump weighed in on the case in support of the Grammy-nominated recording artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers.

Mayers, who has been in custody since July 3, arrived at the Stockholm District Court Thursday wearing an all-green inmates’ outfit. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

He is accused along with two others of beating a 19-year-old man in Stockholm on June 30.

The alleged victim is also set to testify.

Trump has sent the U.S. special presidential envoy for hostage affairs to Sweden to monitor the court proceedings.