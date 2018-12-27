Author Ursula K. Le Guin: “Don’t shove me into your damn pigeonhole, where I don’t fit, because I’m all over. My tentacles are coming out of the pigeonhole in all directions.”

Many of the artists who died this year made us laugh and cry and look at the world in new, myriad ways. Here is a tribute to some of the most notable of them, in their own words.

______

“If a song’s about something I’ve experienced or that could’ve happened to me, it’s good. But if it’s alien to me, I couldn’t lend anything to it. Because that’s what soul is about — just living and having to get along.”

— Aretha Franklin

Singer, born 1942

______

“The epithet American-Jewish writer has no meaning for me. If I’m not an American, I’m nothing.”

— Philip Roth

Author, born 1933

______

“When you are faced with the possibility of an early death, it makes you realize that life is worth living and that there are a lot of things you want to do.”

— Stephen Hawking

Physicist and author, born 1942

______

“Everyone thinks they can write a play; you just write down what happened to you. But the art of it is drawing from all the moments of your life.”

— Neil Simon

Playwright, born 1927

______

“There are three ways to make it in Hollywood. You can become an ‘actor’ — a guy with things standing out in his neck — or you can become a personality, or you can become a star. I always wanted to be all three.”

— Burt Reynolds

Actor, born 1936

______

“Some people like to paint trees. I like to paint love. I find it more meaningful than painting trees.”

— Robert Indiana

Artist, born 1928

______

“I get my energy, I think, from being afraid to choreograph, being afraid to fail.”

— Paul Taylor

Choreographer, born 1930

______

“I wanted the reader to feel we were all friends, that we were sharing some private fun that the outside world wasn’t aware of.”

— Stan Lee

Author and publisher, born 1922

______

“I think surprise is a wonderful emotion.”

— Ricky Jay

Magician, actor and author, born 1946

______

“The kitchen at best is like a submarine or pirate group. It’s very high pressure, and a sense of humor is absolutely necessary.”

— Anthony Bourdain

Chef and journalist, born 1956

______

“Acting’s fun, but life’s more important.”

— Margot Kidder

Actress, born 1948

______

“I recognized what I always look for in a true artist’s work, which is quality of technique, of ideas — and a unique, personal vocabulary of form.”

— Phyllis Kind

Art dealer, born 1933

______

“It never came to mind: ‘Maybe I’m not good enough.’ I never thought like that. I always thought, ‘Yes, I am good enough,’ or ‘I can be good enough.'”

— Roy Hargrove

Musician, born 1969

______

“The more you create, the more you realize that it’s about more than just making good songs.”

— Mac Miller

Rapper, born 1992

______

“What I am doing is creating a language. A different American language.”

— Cecil Taylor

Musician, born 1929

______

“Less is a bore.”

— Robert Venturi

Architect, born 1925

______

“When I thought of making a film in any country but mine, I found I could only do it in the United States. In any other country you are always a foreigner. Here, after one week you are an American.”

— Milos Forman

Director, born 1932

______

“I was immersed in music from the beginning, and it never occurred to me that not everybody thought it was the most important thing in life.”

— Oliver Knussen

Composer, born 1952

______

“Casting is sort of like looking at paintings. You don’t know what you’ll like, but you recognize it when you see it.”

— Steven Bochco

Producer, born 1943

______

“I thought nonfiction gave one a chance to explore the world, the other world, the world one didn’t know fully.”

— V.S. Naipaul

Author, born 1932

______

“Music is part of life. It is not the real life. I belong to that first: family, children. The important things.”

— Montserrat Caballé

Singer, born 1933

______

“Singing, to me, is such a healing thing. It’s just part of my body; it’s part of what I do.”

— Marin Mazzie

Actress, born 1960

______

“The myth was that because you were black that you could not do classical dance. I proved that to be wrong.”

— Arthur Mitchell

Dancer, born 1934

______

“Simplicity of shape does not necessarily equate with simplicity of experience.”

— Robert Morris

Artist, born 1931

______

“Theater saves people’s lives, and it’s wonderful.”

— Jan Maxwell

Actress, born 1956

______

“Screenplays are structure. That’s all they are. They are not art, they are carpentry.”

— William Goldman

Screenwriter, born 1931

______

“There are two of you — one who wants to write and one who doesn’t. The one who wants to write better keep tricking the one who doesn’t.”

— María Irene Fornés

Playwright, born 1930

______

“Part of the punk experience, for me, was that you could play to your strengths and make your weaknesses virtues.”

— Pete Shelley

Musician, born 1955

______

“I’m a firm believer that language and how we use language determines how we act, and how we act then determines our lives and other people’s lives.”

— Ntozake Shange

Playwright, born 1948

______

“Don’t shove me into your damn pigeonhole, where I don’t fit, because I’m all over. My tentacles are coming out of the pigeonhole in all directions.”

— Ursula K. Le Guin

Author, born 1929

______

“I don’t have a scrap more talent than so many actors in Chicago. I just happened to be blessed by being lucky.”

— John Mahoney

Actor, born 1940

______

“I’m a director. I’m a woman. But to classify man-directors, woman-directors — can’t we just say director?”

— Penny Marshall

Actress and director, born 1943

______

“Even if I lived a hundred lives, I still wouldn’t be exhausted.”

— Claude Lanzmann

Director and author, born 1925

______

“I found early in the game that for me there’s no use trying to blend in.”

— Tom Wolfe

Author, born 1930