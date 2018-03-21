The piece will be on show through Aug. 13.

It’s a one-image show at Seattle Art Museum, as Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “Untitled” makes its first West Coast stop on its tour. The 1982 painting made waves in the art world and beyond when Japanese billionaire art collector Yusaku Maezawa paid $110.5 million for it at a Sotheby’s auction last May. That made it the sixth most expensive work ever sold at auction, according to The New York Times; it’s also the most expensive U.S.-produced work sold at an auction. The spray-paint-and-oil painting, considered by many to be the artist’s greatest work, was recently shown at the Brooklyn Museum, in honor of the borough where Basquiat grew up. Basquiat, who said in an interview that his subjects were “royalty, heroism and the street,” died in 1988 at the age of 27. “Untitled” will be on the third floor of SAM through Aug. 13.