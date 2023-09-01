Welcome to the weekend! For many of us, it’s a long one, with Labor Day landing on Monday.

We’ve already covered Labor Day events and getaways for the holiday weekend, but if you’re still looking for something to do, here are some other recent recommendations from our critics.

Eats and drinks

Some of Seattle’s most exciting new restaurants have made sandwiches a cornerstone of their daytime menus. Here are our food critic’s favorite sandwich shops from this summer.

Need a Labor Day grilling recipe? Look no further than these delicious Wisconsin brats boiled in a Seattle IPA.

Books

From crime fiction to a dystopian novel by “Little Fires Everywhere” author Celeste Ng, critic Moira Macdonald recommends a fresh crop of paperbacks. (Plus check out these book and movie suggestions for September, also from Macdonald.)

In his new book, “Crossings,” author and former Spokane resident Ben Goldfarb explores how our highways, forest roads and streets impact wildlife in Washington and beyond.

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel

Hikes around Mount Baker are popular in late summer, after the snow melts, and early fall, when autumn colors pop. Here’s the 411 on roads and trailheads before you head out.

Lifestyle