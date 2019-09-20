Parents in the Seattle area know that having kids does not mean trading the theater for Chuck E. Cheese. The region is loaded with kid-focused and kid-friendly arts adventures. From movie music to Minecraft exhibits, the fall arts calendar for kids is both educational and entertaining.

“Black Beauty”

Seattle Children’s Theatre has the production standards you’d expect from one of the 20 largest regional theaters in the U.S. Opening its new season is “Black Beauty,” adapted from the book by Anna Sewell. Expect large-scale puppetry, live music and lessons about compassion and empathy. ASL, audio-described and sensory-friendly performances available. Sep. 26-Oct. 27; Seattle Children’s Theatre, 201 Thomas St., Seattle; tickets from $15; 206-441-3322, sct.org

“Wow in the World” Pop Up Party

“Wow in the World” is NPR’s first program for kids. The podcast uses humor and stories to teach kids about science, technology and innovation. The stage show features hosts Guy Raz and Mindy Thomas, as well as The Pop Ups, creators of the “Wow in the World” theme song. 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2; Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; tickets from $25, $78 tickets include post-show meet & greet and photo op with Raz, Thomas and The Pop Ups; 206-215-4700, seattlesymphony.org

Seattle Children’s Book Festival

Nearly 50 children’s book authors and illustrators will be on hand to sign and sell their books at the inaugural Seattle Children’s Book Festival, where book purchases contribute to public-school-library donations. Discover new artists and meet well-known creators including Marissa Meyer (“The Lunar Chronicles”) and Kazu Kibuishi (“Amulet”). Hands-on literacy activities, crafts and authors/illustrator presentations are scheduled throughout the day. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 28; Greenwood Elementary School, 144 N.W. 80th St., Seattle; free; seattlechildrensbookfestival.com

Burke Museum grand opening

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 12, families will be able to visit the new Burke Museum. The first three days will be filled with special events. Sunday will be Kids’ Day, with special activities for families. Details are still pending but expect the new museum to have a lot more activity and a lot less dust than the old one. Oct. 12-14; Burke Museum, 4300 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle; $22 adult, $20 senior, $14 non-UW student and youth, free for children 3 and under, and for UW students, faculty and staff; first Thursdays free; 206-685-3861, burkemuseum.org

Moscow Ballet “Great Russian Nutcracker”

Moscow Ballet’s touring production of the “Great Russian Nutcracker” sets choreography by former Bolshoi dancer Stanislav Vlasov to Tchaikovsky’s famous score. The 40-dancer cast is supplemented by local children in youth roles. Unlike local productions, this one involves a unique “Bird of Peace” performed by two dancers who lead Clara and her prince to the Land of Peace and Harmony. 7 p.m. Nov. 7-8; Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; from $29, 206-682-1414, stgpresents.org

“Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook”

Based on the popular “Junie B. Jones” chapter books by Barbara Park, this adaptation by Allison Gregory follows the titular kindergartner through her adventures with furry mittens, a many-colored pen and a cute new boy who may or may not like her better than he likes her friends. Nov. 2-23; Second Story Repertory, 7325 166th Ave. N.E., Suite F250, Redmond; $10; 425-881-6777, secondstoryrep.org

Seattle Children’s Museum “Tribal Tales”

The new “Tribal Tales” exhibit is the first major addition to Seattle Children’s Museum’s Global Village in more than a decade. Indigenous artists guided the development of, and contributed art and stories to, the new permanent exhibit to honor Washington’s indigenous population. On opening day, visitors will be able to explore the Lushootseed language with stories, songs and dances. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13; Seattle Children’s Museum, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $12 adults and children, $11 grandparents; 206-441-1768, thechildrensmuseum.org

“Minecraft: The Exhibition”

MoPOP is celebrating 10 years of Minecraft with an exhibit curated in conjunction with game creators Mojang. “Minecraft: The Exhibit” should be as immersive and interactive as the game itself, with life-size Minecraft creatures, scenic backdrops, a day-night lighting cycle and dynamic audio effects. Oct. 19-Sep. 7, 2020; MoPOP, 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; tickets including “Minecraft” exhibition and general museum admission: online $34 adults, $25 youth ages 5-12, free for children ages 4 and under; in-person: $36 adults, $27 youth, free for children; 206-770-2702, mopop.org

“The Movie Music of John Williams”

What better way to introduce kids to the symphony than with music they already know and love through film? The concert kicks off with the “Olympic Fanfare”; you’ll also hear music from “Jurassic Park” along with a whole lot of “Harry Potter” and “Star Wars.” Nov. 8-10; Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; from $35; 206-215-4700; seattlesymphony.org