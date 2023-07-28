By
Seattle Times features producer

Welcome to the weekend! From outdoor, water adventures to an iconic community parade, here’s our local guide for the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel

Lifestyle

  • Our critics discovered a picture-perfect day trip to Port Townsend. Follow along with their itinerary to enjoy a delicious dinner and dessert, a gorgeous theater with couches and chandeliers, and a lovely ferry ride.
  • Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
Sarah-Mae McCullough: smccullough@seattletimes.com; Sarah-Mae McCullough is The Seattle Times features producer

Most Read Entertainment Stories