Welcome to the weekend! From outdoor, water adventures to an iconic community parade, here’s our local guide for the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Whether the burger at Taurus Ox is really the city’s best is a matter of taste, but the Lao cuisine found here is just thrilling, writes critic Bethany Jean Clement.
- To stay home and cook, try these pork chops with apple and fennel slaw, Thaiku’s salad rolls or this trifecta of vinaigrette, marinade and pound cake.
Arts and community events
- Seafair’s annual Torchlight Parade is back this year with a few new features and highlights. Here’s what to know about the event.
- Art sometimes gets a bad rep for taking itself too seriously, our arts economy reporter writes, so here are some fun and funky shows to check out.
Outdoors and travel
- Washington may not seem like a surfer’s paradise, but many folks learn to hang 10 in the Evergreen State. Here’s where to head if you want to join them.
- Go beach hopping at White Rock, where you can find warm water, a landmark pier, stunning mountain and island vistas, and delicious fish and chips.
Lifestyle
- Our critics discovered a picture-perfect day trip to Port Townsend. Follow along with their itinerary to enjoy a delicious dinner and dessert, a gorgeous theater with couches and chandeliers, and a lovely ferry ride.
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.