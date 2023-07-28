Welcome to the weekend! From outdoor, water adventures to an iconic community parade, here’s our local guide for the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Arts and community events

Seafair’s annual Torchlight Parade is back this year with a few new features and highlights. Here’s what to know about the event.

Art sometimes gets a bad rep for taking itself too seriously, our arts economy reporter writes, so here are some fun and funky shows to check out.

Outdoors and travel

Washington may not seem like a surfer’s paradise, but many folks learn to hang 10 in the Evergreen State. Here’s where to head if you want to join them.

Go beach hopping at White Rock, where you can find warm water, a landmark pier, stunning mountain and island vistas, and delicious fish and chips.

Lifestyle