Staff Picks

Editor’s note: This is the final Staff Picks from Jerald Pierce, former Seattle Times arts and culture writer, who is returning to Chicago for a new job opportunity.

Looking to fill your Pride month calendar with art? Even beyond this year’s Pride Parade, Seattle can provide you with any number of options to craft your June celebration to fit your style. You can head to the theater to catch new works on queer love, or perhaps catch a concert that celebrates the community through classic Disney tunes. Those looking for ways to deepen their knowledge can head out and about to learn more about activism happening in Washington and around the country. Or, you may simply want to support organizations whose efforts to support the LGBTQ+ community stretch far beyond the month of June.

Whether your love lies with music, theater, art or just not being inside this summer, these Pride month events offer attendees of all ages a way to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community.

“more than friends”

This is the final weekend to catch Lowbrow Opera Collective’s collection of three one-act chamber operas, “More Than Friends: A Triptych on Queer Love Through the Ages.” Performed at 18th & Union, these operas from contemporary composers and librettists center queer love. “Thirst,” from composer TJ Rubin and librettist Laura Barati, is a magical realist look at the tension between the desire for partnership and the desire for independence. “Emily & Sue,” composed by Dana Kaufman with a libretto by Aiden K. Feltkamp, is an a cappella pop opera exploring Emily Dickinson’s relationship with her sister-in-law. And “Achilles & Patroclus,” composed by Erika Meyer with a libretto by James Theodore Washburn, takes place in Troy as Achilles remembers his life with Patroclus following Patroclus’ death.

Through June 4; 18th & Union, 1406 18th Ave., Seattle; $10-$50; lowbrowoc.org

“Disney PRIDE in Concert”

To celebrate Pride, Seattle Men’s Chorus heads to the Paramount Theatre for two nights to perform more than 40 songs from classic Disney and Pixar movies alongside a 25-piece orchestra and film clips. Songs that will be performed by the more than 200 members of the chorus come from movies ranging from “The Little Mermaid” and “The Lion King” to “Zootopia,” “Coco” and “Wreck-It Ralph.” The evenings will also include solo performances and personal stories connecting to messages of love and acceptance.

Advertising

June 9-10; Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; tickets starting at $49; seattlechoruses.org

“Guma’ Gela’: Part Land, Part Sea, All Ancestry”

June will also mark the opening of a new exhibit at Wing Luke Museum from the Guma’ Gela’, a queer CHamoru art collective representing the Mariana Islands and the diaspora. With a mission to uplift the CHamoru culture, the Indigenous people of the Mariana Islands, the collective creates original art, adornments and design.

June 9-May 12, 2024; Wing Luke Museum, 719 S. King St., Seattle; $17; 206-623-5124; wingluke.org

The Black Trans Comedy Showcase

If you’re looking for a more direct way to show your financial support during your Pride celebrations, the Lavender Rights Project invites you to a night of laughter as it raises money for the Black trans community. The night will be hosted by reality star TS Madison, with comedy from Portland-based comedian Mx. Dahlia Belle and Chicago comedian KJ Whitehead, as well as a performance from Spokane entertainer Beyonce Black St. James.

June 10; SIFF Cinema Egyptian, 805 E. Pine St., Seattle; $50; lavenderrightsproject.org

Constellation: Youth Pride Mixer

The Museum of Pop Culture will again partner this June with Gay City to host a youth mixer at the museum. The three-hour event will include LGBTQ+ youth artist performances, workshops so attendees can make their own zines and art activations alongside a dance party. Attendees will have a chance to meet with peers and community organizations while taking a stroll through MoPOP’s exhibitions.

June 16; MoPOP, 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; advance tickets $5-$16, tickets at door $5 additional; mopop.org

Advertising

History Café: A Decade of Gender Justice

For something a bit more educational, you can head to the Museum of History & Industry for a discussion on transgender and gender diverse activism in Washington state. The conversation with Gender Justice League, an organization fighting to increase access to gender-affirming care and create community through Trans Pride Seattle among other efforts, will focus on the role the region plays in the rights and safety of trans and gender diverse people, both nationally and throughout history.

June 21; Museum of History & Industry, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free with registration; mohai.org

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

The month wraps up with ArtsWest beginning performances of “Hedwig,” with Nicholas Japaul Bernard returning to the title role after playing the part in ArtsWest’s 2018 production. The show follows Hedwig, a German immigrant and hopeless romantic, who had a botched sex reassignment surgery and is in pursuit of her former lover. With a book by John Cameron Mitchell and music and lyrics by Stephen Trask, the rock musical has seen a number of stars take the stage as Hedwig, including Neil Patrick Harris, Taye Diggs, Ally Sheedy and, when the show played at the Moore Theatre in 2013, Seattle’s own Jinkx Monsoon.

June 28-July 23; ArtsWest Playhouse & Gallery, 4711 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; $15-$120; 206-938-0339; artswest.org