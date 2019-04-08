MIAMI (AP) — A Florida judge has set bail at $50,000 and ordered house arrest for a Mexican soap opera actor accused of punching a man who later died.

A court officer handcuffed 32-year-old Pablo Lyle at a hearing Monday afternoon before 11th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Alan Fine. Lyle is a star of the TV soap opera “Mi Adorable Maldicion.”

Defense attorneys said their client was the victim of a road rage incident and was trying to protect his family when he punched 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez.

Prosecutors have not charged Lyle with anything more than battery but they said they are exploring either second-degree murder or manslaughter charges.

An arraignment has been set for May 1.