FAIRBURN, Ga. (AP) — Police say Tennessee rapper Young Dolph had about $500,000 in jewelry and cash stolen from his custom camouflage Mercedes that was parked outside of a restaurant in Georgia.

WSB-TV reports Fairburn police say the rapper, whose real name is Adolph Thornton, was eating lunch at the Fulton County restaurant last week when the theft happened. Assistant Police Chief Anthony Bazydlo says surveillance video shows the suspects approach Thornton’s car and possibly enter it without breaking into it.

The video then shows the suspects drive off and twice return to the vehicle before smashing one of its windows. The police report says the passenger window was broken.

Police say Thornton reported 11 items stolen, including a gun, Apple Airpods and a Richard Mille watch valued at $230,000.

