February is Seattle Museum Month, and while most people are familiar with the local heavy hitters dedicated to art, history, music and marine life, if you veer off the beaten path (and in some cases head outside the city limits), there are a wealth of niche museums dedicated to different modes of transportation. From wheels and sails to tracks and wings, the ways we get around are endless and endlessly inventive.

Larger institutions such as the Museum of Flight and LeMay-America’s Car Museum have been popular for years, but if you’re looking for more specialized interests, Washington state also has the Northwest Carriage Museum (learn all about sleighs, buggies, wagons and more), the Hydroplane & Raceboat Museum (see seven decades worth of vintage hydroplane boats) and more. And if you don’t feel like transporting yourself from home, the virtual Pacific Northwest Museum of Motorcycling is an online resource committed to documenting the history of motorcycling in the Northwest. Below, we’ve rounded up our top picks of places to visit for transportation enthusiasts.

Museum of Flight

Seattle has a long and rich history in aviation, so it’s no surprise that we have one of the largest independent, nonprofit air and space museums in the world. With more than 175 aircraft and spacecraft, tens of thousands of artifacts, and millions of rare photographs, the Museum of Flight has something for all air-travel enthusiasts. See the first Boeing 747, tour the Space Shuttle trainer, and learn about the bravery and heroism of the men and women involved in fighter aviation during the first and second world wars. On Feb. 18-19, catch the 2023 NorthWest Scale Modelers Show, an annual event that is one of the world’s largest displays of model tanks, ships, cars, sci-fi figures, and more.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; free/children 4 and under, $18/children 5-17, $22/adults 65 and older, $26/adults 18-64; 206-764-5700, museumofflight.org

The Center for Wooden Boats

Designated as a historical landmark by the City of Seattle, the Center for Wooden Boats is dedicated to preserving and promoting Northwest maritime history through education and hands-on learning. Located on the south end of Lake Union, the center offers free lectures, exhibitions, children’s activities and one-hour rowboat rentals. Everyone from enthusiasts to newbies can register for sailing lessons and boatbuilding classes (costs vary) — the workshop is in an award-winning building designed by local architecture firm Olson Kundig, where it’s always free to pop in and check out what they’re making. In addition to seasonal art and photography exhibitions, the center has a rotating collection of boats at the nearby docks and a permanent display inside the center that features nine historic small crafts primarily from King County.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; 1010 Valley St., Seattle; free; 206-382-2628, cwb.org

Northwest Carriage Museum

Step back in time at the Northwest Carriage Museum, known for having one of America’s best collections of 19th-century, horse-drawn vehicles. In addition to more than 60 vehicles on display — including buggies, sleighs and wagons — there is a one-room schoolhouse and a wheelwright/blacksmith shop that give visitors a glimpse into the past. The majority of the collection dates back to the last decade of the 1800s, and it includes a handful of carriages seen in classic films such as “Gone With the Wind” and Shirley Temple’s “The Little Princess.”

10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily; 314 Alder St., Raymond, Pacific County; free/children under 5, $5/children 6-18, $9/members of the military and older adults, $10/adults, $25/family (two adults and up to three children under 18); 360-942-4150, nwcarriagemuseum.org

LeMay-America’s Car Museum

For car enthusiasts, LeMay-America’s Car Museum is your ultimate stop for all things automobile-related. Browse a large collection of automotive artifacts and 250 automobiles from the past 100 years of automotive history, along with 100 additional vehicles on loan from private collections. A newly opened exhibition, “75 Years of Porsche,” coincides with the auto manufacturer’s 75th anniversary and walks visitors through the car’s history and legacy, complete with a selection of significant and iconic Porsche models.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday; 2702 E. D St., Tacoma; free/children 5 and under, $14/children 5-17, $16/members of the military, veterans and older adults, $18/adults 18-64; 253-779-8490, americascarmuseum.org

Northwest Railway Museum

Learn about the role of railways in the history, culture and economy of the Pacific Northwest at the Northwest Railway Museum. At the Railway History Campus Train Shed Exhibit Hall, visitors can view locomotives, passenger cars, freight cars, and maintenance equipment on display. A permanent exhibit, “The Railroad Changed Everything” looks at the arrival of railroads to the Northwest and how they impacted the growth and development of the region over the next century. Just up the road, the historic Snoqualmie Depot, built in 1890 and still an operating train station, is free and open to the public. For those who want a firsthand experience, the Snoqualmie Valley Railroad offers rides through the Upper Snoqualmie Valley along 5.5 miles of the original 1880s Seattle, Lake Shore and Eastern Railway.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Monday; 9320 Stone Quarry Road, Snoqualmie; Railway History Campus Train Shed Exhibit Hall: $5/children 2-12, $10/children and adults 13 and up; train rides: $14/children 2-12, $24/adults 62 and older, $28/children and adults 13-61; 425-888-3030 ext. 7202, trainmuseum.org