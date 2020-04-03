As you’re well aware by now, the coronavirus pandemic has shut down events of all kinds, keeping people in the house. But you can still find streamable things in all the familiar places — and a few new places that have popped up, like Fridays @ The 5th, from Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre. That was supposed to be a youth program where teenage musical-theater aficionados would get together to hear behind-the-scenes tips and stories from pros. Now it’s shifted online, where I’m guessing some adults will find it interesting as well.

Below is a tiny sliver of what’s available for the coming week.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Fridays @ The 5th: 4 p.m. When people talk about “the magic of theater,” they’re partly talking about “the possibility of disaster”: power failures, prop malfunctions, solar flares. For this edition of Fridays @ the 5th, the mighty singer and actor Lisa Estridge will star in a Zoom chat about the glories and perils of the living stage. This is perfect timing: Estridge was set to star in “Sister Act” at the 5th before the all-too-live pandemic shut it down. See 5thavenue.org/education/youth for more information.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

“One Man, Two Guv’nors”: anytime through April 9. The National Theatre, one of the U.K.’s shiniest (and publicly funded!) cultural jewels, is streaming free NT Live productions on YouTube. Each week, it’s dropping one show Thursday and leaving it up for seven days. Viewable through April 9: “One Man, Two Guv’nors,” Richard Bean’s adaptation of the commedia dell’arte play “Servant of Two Masters.” The delightful James Cordon stars (in this version, he’s working for an upper-class twit while moonlighting for a rough gangster) and won a Tony Award for his trouble. Next up, on April 9: Sally Cookson’s adaptation of “Jane Eyre.” Filming live theater is always a dicey proposition, but NT Live performances are filmed for movie-theater screenings; the production values are high. See youtube.com/user/ntdiscovertheatre for details.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

Bach and Pancakes: 10 a.m. Erin Jorgensen is one of Seattle’s underappreciated treasures. She’s got a whispery singing voice that’ll give you goose bumps — and a mesmerizing, diaphanous-noir stage presence — but her ace in the hole is the marimba. The sound she coaxes out of the huge instrument can be transporting, like music you might hear in a moody jazz grotto at the bottom of the sea. For the past few weeks, she’s been playing Sunday-morning Bach sessions at Nalanda West in Fremont. Now she’s taking us into her studio for the series. This week: Bach’s life-affirming Suite No. 3 in C Major. The marimba, like pancakes, is a soother. Find links to YouTube and Facebook streams at eringorgensen.net/calendar.

“Weird and Awesome with Emmett Montgomery”: 7:30 p.m. The long-running “love letter to the strangeness and talent that walks among us,” led by comedian and storyteller Emmett Montgomery, will stream on Annex Theatre’s Facebook page, as well as Twitch and YouTube streams, with pay-what-you-can ticketing. This month’s “Weird and Awesome” will feature some live performances from regulars (Jana Hutchison, Travis Vogt, Kevin Clark), as well as a film montage by Seattle International Film Festival programmer Clinton McClung. See annextheatre.org for details.

ALL WEEK

Ontheboards.tv: free anytime through April 30. Seattle is lucky that On the Boards — one of the country’s great new-performance venues — calls this town home. Several years ago, it launched ontheboards.tv, high-quality films of performances that have happened here and on sister stages in Portland. Through April 30, ontheboards.tv is free, meaning you can watch some of the weirdest, funniest, best things On the Boards has had to offer: “Now I’m Fine” by Ahamefule J. Oluo (his first autobiographical solo-show-with-backing-jazz-band), “The Method Gun” by Rude Mechs (one of the best plays I’ve seen anywhere, anytime), “The Shipment” by Young Jean Lee (the Korean American playwright’s hair-raising attempt to write “a Black show” while keeping her eyes on all the problems and contradictions involved), a conversation/master class by great choreographers Zoe Scofield and Dani Tirrell and much more. Soak it all up at ontheboards.tv.

An armada of live international performance: anytime. Alisa Kalyanova, a costume designer based in Glasgow, Scotland, helpfully tweeted the link to a living Google spreadsheet with links to free screenings of theater/ballet/opera at (mostly) big houses from New York to Moscow: “Nixon in China” at the Metropolitan Opera; Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty” at the Bolshoi Ballet; “It’s True, It’s True, It’s True: Artemisia” by Edinburgh Fringe Festival favorites Breach Theatre; and many more. Check out the whole list at tinyurl.com/uyno9cr.