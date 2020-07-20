Summer has arrived, and while we’re basking in these warm temperatures, we’d like to share an idea from a reader: Go adventuring on the newspaper’s weather page. Here’s how to do that, along with other ideas for ways to stretch your kids’ minds this week.

Let weather be your guide

Ever get lost in a newspaper weather page? Retired Edmonds teacher John Roberts is sharing a road map for this. Grab your paper or, if you don’t get the printed version, boot up The Seattle Times print replica online at st.news/printreplica and find the weather page. You’ll see the places with the nation’s highest and lowest temperatures. What can you find out about those places?

For example, Death Valley, California, often lands the honor of the hottest place. You can take a Google Earth tour and learn more about this sizzling spot without breaking a sweat, at bit.ly/dv-googletour.

Pop into a pop-culture palace

The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) in Seattle is temporarily closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go. Walk around inside with virtual tours of the museum’s distinctive Sky Church, MoPOP Lounge and more on the museum’s Venue Experiences page, bit.ly/mopop-tours. MoPOP has more formal educational offerings at bit.ly/mopop-edu, ranging from building and operating your own habitat to creating a horror story.

Surprise a friend

Getting a snail-mail letter can be a charming surprise these days, when connections are harder to come by. Find inspiration for crafting quirky missives at The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art’s website, bit.ly/mail-your-art. To get extra fancy, try marbling your own paper. Artful Parent highlights several ways of doing this at artfulparent.com/how-to-marble-paper.

Awww! Overdose on cuteness

Is anything cuter than a 3-month-old cheetah? Enjoy great views of four cubs through the Smithsonian’s live Cheetah Cam (bit.ly/cheetah-cameras). To learn more about the wildly fast animals, which blaze along at 60 to 70 mph when grown, go to nationalzoo.si.edu/animals/cheetah.

No telescope? No problem

Anyone can hop online and control a telescope through the free, cool project run by the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics at bit.ly/control-telescopes. Select what you’d like to see, make a few choices about how you want to see it, and a telescope in the robotic network will snap your image and email it to you.