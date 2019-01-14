LONDON (AP) — British actor Hugh Grant has a plea for the thief who broke into his car: Please return the script that inside.
Grant, who shot to fame in “Four Weddings and a Funeral” in 1994, tweeted about the break-in late Sunday night.
He said that in “the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script.”
There were, he added, many weeks’ worth of “notes and ideas.”
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Not even a goodbye: KIRO abruptly cancels 'The Ron & Don Show'
- Q13 Fox staffer fired after TV station airs altered Trump video WATCH
- 4 Seattle rappers who had big years in 2018
- Brandi Carlile forming supergroup, the Highwomen, with Amanda Shires and Margo Price
- Tim Tebow announces engagement to former Miss Universe
It is not clear what script he was working on. He asked for the script to be sent to a film company in west London.
Grant also expressed concern about the fate of his children’s medical cards.
Police did not immediately comment on the reported theft.