Eats and drinks
- Head to Kent for hearty breakfast sandwiches, tender beef bulgogi bowls and more.
- Or make your own breakfast sandwich at home with this recipe for English muffin toasting bread from the King Arthur Baking Company.
- Passover begins Saturday. Try this recipe for chocolate-matzah icebox cake from teen chef Sadie Davis-Suskind.
Movies, TV and books
- Catch up on Oscar-nominated films and more on your favorite streaming services.
- Read “Of Women and Salt,” the debut novel from author Gabriela Garcia.
- Learn more about Asian American history and experiences with this list of books from Karen Maeda Allman, bookseller and author events coordinator at Elliott Bay Book Co.
- Greet spring with a new paperback. Consult this list of picks from our arts critic Moira Macdonald for ideas.
- Check out Book Larder, a cookbook store in Fremont celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall.
- Catch up on the auditions from two local contestants on “The Voice” ahead of the battle rounds starting Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC.
- If you’re interested in nutrition, registered dietitian Alissa Rumsey has a new book, “Unapologetic Eating: Make Peace with Food and Transform Your Life,” which examines the urge to apologize for food choices.
Outdoors
- Perhaps you’ve always wanted to try open-water swimming. Read about how you can get started.
- Round up the kiddos and take a trip to one of these playgrounds with a view.
Arts and community
- Take a look at this list of events happening this weekend, which includes one-act plays from Twelfth Night Productions, a virtual concert from Jocelyn Pettit & Friends and an exhibit of work by artist Cindy DuVall at Collective Visions Gallery.
- Indie folk-pop band Ivan & Alyosha is performing with the Seattle Symphony Friday at 8 p.m.
- Visit the online exhibit “When Seattle Shakes,” presented by AIA Seattle and the Seattle Architecture Foundation.
- “Black Imagination: Sites of Power” is another online experience by Seattle-based conceptual artist Natasha Marin available for viewing.
