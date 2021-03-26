By
Eats and drinks

  • Head to Kent for hearty breakfast sandwiches, tender beef bulgogi bowls and more.
  • Or make your own breakfast sandwich at home with this recipe for English muffin toasting bread from the King Arthur Baking Company.
  • Passover begins Saturday. Try this recipe for chocolate-matzah icebox cake from teen chef Sadie Davis-Suskind.

Movies, TV and books

  • Catch up on Oscar-nominated films and more on your favorite streaming services.
  • Read “Of Women and Salt,” the debut novel from author Gabriela Garcia.
  • Learn more about Asian American history and experiences with this list of books from Karen Maeda Allman, bookseller and author events coordinator at Elliott Bay Book Co.
  • Greet spring with a new paperback. Consult this list of picks from our arts critic Moira Macdonald for ideas.
  • Check out Book Larder, a cookbook store in Fremont celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall.
  • Catch up on the auditions from two local contestants on “The Voice” ahead of the battle rounds starting Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC.
  • If you’re interested in nutrition, registered dietitian Alissa Rumsey has a new book, “Unapologetic Eating: Make Peace with Food and Transform Your Life,” which examines the urge to apologize for food choices.

Outdoors

  • Perhaps you’ve always wanted to try open-water swimming. Read about how you can get started.
  • Round up the kiddos and take a trip to one of these playgrounds with a view.

Arts and community

