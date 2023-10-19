By
Seattle Times features producer

Welcome to the weekend! From finding the best deals at Seattle Restaurant Week to local musical performances and more, here’s the latest on activities, events and more things to do in the Greater Seattle area.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Books

  • See a slice of Seattle history in the new graphic novel “We Are Not Strangers.” (Plus, you’ll be able to hear from the author at Lake Forest Park’s Third Place Books on Oct. 23.)
  • Want to go book shopping this weekend? Whatever this Madrona used bookstore lacks in square footage, it makes up for with everything from rare first editions to a curated bundle for “Gremlins” fans, our writer finds.
  • From a cozy mystery to a dark take on a cultlike family, these four crime novels are perfect for any fan of the genre.

Arts and community events

Outdoors and getting active

Lifestyle

Sarah-Mae McCullough: smccullough@seattletimes.com; Sarah-Mae McCullough is The Seattle Times Features producer.

Most Read Entertainment Stories