Welcome to the weekend! From finding the best deals at Seattle Restaurant Week to local musical performances and more, here’s the latest on activities, events and more things to do in the Greater Seattle area.

Eats and drinks

Seattle Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday, with eateries around town rolling out special menus at fixed prices. Here are our food critics’ top picks.

The carrot soup at Hama Hama Oyster Saloon knocked our critic’s socks off. So, she got the recipe. Here’s how to make the “unbelievable” soup at home.

Fall vibes and pumpkin go hand in hand, and these crowd-pleasing Pumpkin Gooey Butter Bars are relatively quick to make at home, says our recipe writer.

Movies and TV

Actor Lily Gladstone is electric and director Martin Scorsese delivers a remarkable story in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” our critic writes. The new movie brings to light a shadowy period of history and injustice against the Osage Nation tribe that should be better-known.

Did you miss Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour when it was live in Seattle? Now, you can see it on the big screen at theaters around town. Here’s what the concert film experience is like.

This is the last weekend to go to this year’s Seattle Queer Film Festival. Miciana Alise, of Bremerton, talks with The Seattle Times about working on the striking film “Fancy Dance,” which you can catch at the festival on Oct. 22.

Books

See a slice of Seattle history in the new graphic novel “We Are Not Strangers.” (Plus, you’ll be able to hear from the author at Lake Forest Park’s Third Place Books on Oct. 23.)

Want to go book shopping this weekend? Whatever this Madrona used bookstore lacks in square footage, it makes up for with everything from rare first editions to a curated bundle for “Gremlins” fans, our writer finds.

From a cozy mystery to a dark take on a cultlike family, these four crime novels are perfect for any fan of the genre.

Arts and community events

See the artwork that inspired an emoji at Seattle Art Museum! Here are five highlights of the museum’s tremendous new Hokusai exhibit to look out for when you visit.

Emerald City Music’s “Evolution of Improvisation” program combines classical chamber music and jazz. Here are the performances to catch this weekend.

Seattle Opera’s staging of Handel’s “Alcina” runs through Oct. 28. “Rarely do operagoers get to savor this combination of history, novelty, imagination and musical expertise in one production,” our reviewer wrote of the show.

Outdoors and getting active

Seattle’s rainy season is the perfect time to take up indoor rock climbing. Here’s the rundown on local climbing gyms to try, from membership costs to courses and competitions.

Get into the Halloween spirit at Heronswood Garden in Kingston where you’ll find handmade figures of Indigenous legends, pumpkins and skeletons on Friday and Saturday.

Lifestyle