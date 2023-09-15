Welcome to the weekend! From unique public art to tasty breakfast sandwiches, here’s the latest on activities, events and more things to do in the Greater Seattle area.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Season 4 of “Unsellable Houses” is back, with new episodes airing Sundays, as Snohomish twins Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis come to the aid of Seattle-area homeowners.

“Fantasy A Gets a Mattress,” which centers a Seattle rapper, opens the Local Sightings Film Festival on Sept. 15 before showing online through Sept. 24.

To hit the theaters, check out one of the other new movies our critics enjoyed, including “A Million Miles Away” and “A Haunting in Venice.”

Books

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with these five books, from a humorous mystery to stories that center family dynamics.

Arts critic Moira Macdonald recommends stepping back in time with these four crime fiction novels.

Arts and community events

Every night for the rest of the month, you can take a late-night stroll through Pioneer Square and see trees transform into living monuments at Seattle’s new public art exhibit.

In addition to Washington State Fair classics such as scones and adorable piglets, check out some of the fair’s new features this year, including a survival exhibition and a thrill ride.

For more than two decades, the artist Henry has painted whimsical Sasquatches, creatures and flowers on murals around King County. Now, a new bus tour takes riders between some of them.

Washington Ensemble Theatre’s “Dream Hou$e” follow two sisters and poses the question: Would you cash in by selling your childhood home? It runs at 12th Avenue Arts in Seattle through Sept. 25.

Outdoors and travel

Swimrunners will swarm Moran State Park Sunday for a fifth annual swimrun race. The dual-event sport was founded by a group of drinking pals two decades ago in Sweden.

Washington’s Sun Top Lookout in Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest is now ADA-accessible thanks to a new path leading to the popular fire lookout. It’s the state’s first operational, accessible lookout.

Lifestyle