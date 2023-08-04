Welcome to the weekend! Whether you want to catch the Blue Angels at Seafair, barhop or take an adventurous day trip, here’s our local guide for the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

It’s not often you’ll find yourself rooting for a thoroughly self-centered hero, but the funny, thoughtful movie “Shortcomings” manages to pull it off, critic Moira Macdonald writes.

“Dreamin’ Wild,” which is playing in Seattle-area theaters, dives into the history and music that brought fame to Washington’s Donnie and Joe Emerson.

When it comes to “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” Seth Rogen is just kidding around, and that’s a good thing, our reviewer writes.

Books

As summer is on its descent, our critic provides one last round of Paperback Picks for the season, including award-winning novels and a dishy Broadway memoir, so you can end your summer on a high note.

Dave and Ilyssa Kyu, editors of 2018’s “Campfire Stories: Tales From America’s National Parks,” have returned with another collection of outdoor storytelling, featuring Olympic National Park, the Pacific Crest Trail and more.

Before author Lauren J.A. Bear visits the University Bookstore on Aug. 8, check out her new novel, “Medusa’s Sisters,” which focuses on a forgotten part of the Medusa myth.

Arts and community events

This year’s Seafair Weekend, Aug. 4-6, brings the return of the Gold Cup (for the first time since 1985), the Blue Angels with their first woman jet pilot and more.

Outdoors and travel

At Crystal Mountain Resort’s new aerial obstacle course, guides lead guests more than 30 feet into the trees to navigate 24 aerial obstacles, including rickety bridges and tightropes.

Here’s how to explore Vashon Island by e-bike. Sweeping countryside views, farm-fresh produce, quirky art and plate-sized pastries await just a short ferry ride from Seattle.

Take family or friends to visit these six spots along Boundary Bay on a beachy road trip to British Columbia.

Lifestyle