Welcome to the weekend! Whether you want to catch the Blue Angels at Seafair, barhop or take an adventurous day trip, here’s our local guide for the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- This slice shop is worth a pizza pilgrimage to Burien for a crisp-crusted homage to East Coast pizza, our food critic writes.
- This North Seattle neighborhood is one of the best in Seattle for barhopping now that a buzzy brewery, wine shop and other bars have arrived.
- Make a tasty dessert at home with either this grilled pears with ice cream recipe or this honey cardamom cake with caramel sauce recipe.
Movies and TV
- It’s not often you’ll find yourself rooting for a thoroughly self-centered hero, but the funny, thoughtful movie “Shortcomings” manages to pull it off, critic Moira Macdonald writes.
- “Dreamin’ Wild,” which is playing in Seattle-area theaters, dives into the history and music that brought fame to Washington’s Donnie and Joe Emerson.
- When it comes to “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” Seth Rogen is just kidding around,
andthat’s a good thing, our reviewer writes.
Books
- As summer is on its descent, our critic provides one last round of Paperback Picks for the season, including award-winning novels and a dishy Broadway memoir, so you can end your summer on a high note.
- Dave and Ilyssa Kyu, editors of 2018’s “Campfire Stories: Tales From America’s National Parks,” have returned with another collection of outdoor storytelling, featuring Olympic National Park, the Pacific Crest Trail and more.
- Before author Lauren J.A. Bear visits the University Bookstore on Aug. 8, check out her new novel, “Medusa’s Sisters,” which focuses on a forgotten part of the Medusa myth.
Arts and community events
- This year’s Seafair Weekend, Aug. 4-6, brings the return of the Gold Cup (for the first time since 1985), the Blue Angels with their first woman jet pilot and more.
Outdoors and travel
- At Crystal Mountain Resort’s new aerial obstacle course, guides lead guests more than 30 feet into the trees to navigate 24 aerial obstacles, including rickety bridges and tightropes.
- Here’s how to explore Vashon Island by e-bike. Sweeping countryside views, farm-fresh produce, quirky art and plate-sized pastries await just a short ferry ride from Seattle.
- Take family or friends to visit these six spots along Boundary Bay on a beachy road trip to British Columbia.
Lifestyle
- 2023 has seen a bevy of excellent video game releases. Here are some recent releases you should check out, and some to look forward to in the coming months.
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.