Welcome to the weekend! From theater productions our critic loved to ways to get outside this fall, here’s the latest on activities, events and more things to do in the Greater Seattle area.

Eats and drinks

White Center is known for being full of excellent dining options. Here are seven recommendations from a James Beard award-winner for what to try in the neighborhood.

Seattle bakers and pizza pros dared to wonder: “What if frozen pizza was actually good?” Now, the city’s premade pie scene is heating up, and you can enjoy stellar premade pies here, our critic writes.

To cook something new at home, try this smoked salmon take on a Dutch Baby, which captures an important part of Seattle’s culinary heritage.

If you’re cooking for a group, this new cookbook includes 20 full menus for all different types of gatherings.

TV and streaming

Books

From an essay collection by award-winning author Margaret Atwood to the first two books in over a decade from Cormac McCarthy, here are the new paperbacks our arts critic recommends.

Want to read local authors? The 2023 Washington State Book Awards winners were announced this week.

Arts and community events

Seattle Rep’s “Passengers,” running through Oct. 15, marries acrobatics with theater while capturing the wistful romance of travel. This isn’t your average “sit-and-watch” sort of play, our critic writes.

The world premiere play “Last Drive to Dodge” explores Black cowboy history and left our critic surprised, intrigued and entertained. It runs at Seattle’s Taproot Theatre through Oct. 21.

Outdoors and travel

Over just a few weeks this time of year, larch trees turn yellow before dropping their needles, and Washington hikers rush to the mountains for “Larch Madness.” Try these five lesser-known larch trails this fall.

Have you wondered what Washington’s pickleball spike is all about? Here’s our beginners’ guide to trying the exploding sport for yourself.

Lifestyle