Welcome to the weekend! From cheap ways to get on the water to food pit stops perfect for road trips from Seattle, here’s our guide for the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Here are four fun and (mostly) stationary pop-ups to try this summer for soft serve, English muffins and barbecue.
- Want to take a spontaneous road trip? Whether you’re rolling north to B.C., south to Oregon or out east, our food writers recommend these great food pit stops en route.
- Need something tasty to prep for a Fourth of July gathering? Try this potato salad or this Rainier cherry and apple pie.
Movies and TV
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is expansive and fun from beginning to end, thanks in large part to an authoritative performance by Harrison Ford, our reviewer writes.
- From “Special Ops: Lioness” to “Justified: City Primeval,” here’s what to watch in July on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services.
- The new cooking show “Secret Chef,” which features a Seattleite, premiered this week on Hulu.
Books
- Hoping to get a bit (or a lot!) of reading done this summer? Match your vacation type to these book recommendations from critic Moira Macdonald. Other recent book recommendations from Macdonald include “Counterfeit” by Kirstin Chen and “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” by Tom Perrotta.
- Tacoma author Lily Meade wrote much of her debut young adult novel when she and her family were homeless. “The Shadow Sister” was inspired by true crime and touches on the relationship between two biracial sisters.
- Washington journalist David Neiwert’s new book, “The Age of Insurrection,” explains how small regional clusters of far-right libertarians and white supremacists have gained enough power to pose a legitimate threat to American democracy.
Outdoors and travel
- From kayaks to sailboats, here are six cheap ways to get on the water around Seattle this summer.
- From Merriman to Marymere Falls, there’s no shortage of waterfall hikes on the Olympic Peninsula. Here are seven good ones to check out this summer.
Lifestyle
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
