Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is expansive and fun from beginning to end, thanks in large part to an authoritative performance by Harrison Ford, our reviewer writes.

From “Special Ops: Lioness” to “Justified: City Primeval,” here’s what to watch in July on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services.

The new cooking show “Secret Chef,” which features a Seattleite, premiered this week on Hulu.

Books

Hoping to get a bit (or a lot!) of reading done this summer? Match your vacation type to these book recommendations from critic Moira Macdonald. Other recent book recommendations from Macdonald include “Counterfeit” by Kirstin Chen and “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” by Tom Perrotta.

Tacoma author Lily Meade wrote much of her debut young adult novel when she and her family were homeless. “The Shadow Sister” was inspired by true crime and touches on the relationship between two biracial sisters.

Washington journalist David Neiwert’s new book, “The Age of Insurrection,” explains how small regional clusters of far-right libertarians and white supremacists have gained enough power to pose a legitimate threat to American democracy.

Outdoors and travel

From kayaks to sailboats, here are six cheap ways to get on the water around Seattle this summer.

From Merriman to Marymere Falls, there’s no shortage of waterfall hikes on the Olympic Peninsula. Here are seven good ones to check out this summer.

