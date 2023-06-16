By
Seattle Times features producer

Welcome to the weekend! From community events like Juneteenth Week and the Fremont Solstice Parade to new movies our critics recommend, here are some things to do locally in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

  • Not much plot-wise happens in Celine Song’s “Past Lives,” but you watch it absolutely rapt, writes critic Moira Macdonald.
  • A solid “pair” of lead characters and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman make for quite an entertaining cinematic experience in “The Flash,” writes reviewer Soren Andersen.

Books

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel

  • Your favorite Washington hike might be closed this summer. Check out this list of popular, closed trailheads, with alternate routes recommended nearby.

Lifestyle

Sarah-Mae McCullough: smccullough@seattletimes.com; Sarah-Mae McCullough is The Seattle Times features producer

Most Read Entertainment Stories