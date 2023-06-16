Welcome to the weekend! From community events like Juneteenth Week and the Fremont Solstice Parade to new movies our critics recommend, here are some things to do locally in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

This is Seattle’s most expensive burger, but our food critic says it’s worth it.

Detria Turner shares her family’s buttermilk fried chicken recipe in honor of Juneteenth.

Movies and TV

Not much plot-wise happens in Celine Song’s “Past Lives,” but you watch it absolutely rapt, writes critic Moira Macdonald.

A solid “pair” of lead characters and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman make for quite an entertaining cinematic experience in “The Flash,” writes reviewer Soren Andersen.

Books

Seattle author Gin Hammond based her play-turned-novel “Returning the Bones” on the life of her aunt Bebe.

Seattle-based comedian Ellen Acuario wrote “Be You: The Adventures of Penguin and Panda” to teach children of color to accept themselves for who they are.

Arts and community events

Participate in a skate party, enjoy live entertainment and a film festival, take the kids to Youth Day and more as part of National African American Museum’s Juneteenth Week, kicking off Saturday.

Here’s what to know about the Fremont Solstice Parade, billed as a “kaleidoscope of human expression” and happening this weekend.

Sound Theatre Company’s production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Cost of Living” includes a host of accessible performances, running through July 1.

This list of upcoming concerts our music critic recommends includes two happening this weekend: High Pulp and Westerlies Fest.

Outdoors and travel

Your favorite Washington hike might be closed this summer. Check out this list of popular, closed trailheads, with alternate routes recommended nearby.

Lifestyle