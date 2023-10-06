By
The Seattle area is heading into a lovely, warm weekend before the rain returns. It’s time to make the most of Washington’s glorious autumn! Here are some fall activities around the area, including changing leaves, fall foods and more.

Enjoying autumn outdoors

  • In early autumn, the Pacific Northwest gets to show off all things apple, one of Washington’s most beloved fruits. Here are six places to go apple picking in the Evergreen State and northern Oregon, plus apple festivals, cideries and more.
  • During the first few weeks of October each year, Washington hikers rush to the mountains for “Larch Madness,” the time of year when the needles of these tall, deciduous trees turn yellow. Here are five lesser-known larch hikes to enjoy peak subalpine larch colors.
  • As the city’s natural canopy morphs into vibrant hues of reds, oranges and yellows, here are six walking routes perfect for viewing fall foliage.
  • Hikes around Mount Baker are popular in early fall, after snow has melted and as autumn colors pop. Here’s what to know before you head out and what hikes to try this year.
  • While many summer flowers have come and gone, you still have time to see one of the Seattle area’s most-loved blooms: dahlias. Check them out at these parks and gardens.
  • Late summer and early fall are prime urban foraging seasons in Seattle. Here are four food forests and urban farms where you can pick your own free produce around the Seattle area.

Fall (and, perhaps, spooky) media and arts

Harvest season foods

Sarah-Mae McCullough: smccullough@seattletimes.com; Sarah-Mae McCullough is The Seattle Times Features producer.

