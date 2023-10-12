By
Seattle Times features producer

Welcome to the weekend! Whether you want to explore another Seattle-area city, cozy up with a good book or head to a brand-new Washington outdoors festival, here’s the latest on things to do around Seattle.

Eats and drinks

TV and streaming

Related

An Oscar-buzzy film and other movie and book events to go to this month

Books

Arts and community events

  • Duff McKagan, with Guns N’ Roses, will return to Seattle this weekend for a show at Climate Pledge Arena, with tickets ranging $59.50-$330.25. Plus, a week later, McKagan will unleash his third solo album, “Lighthouse.” Here’s a peek at what you can expect from both.
  • Greg Kucera Gallery, one of Seattle’s leading galleries, celebrates its 40th anniversary with a show juxtaposing represented artists’ older and newer works. “Something Old, Something New” will be up through Oct. 28 and can be viewed for free.
  • “Cambodian Rock Band” at Seattle’s ACT Theatre is a family story of inherited trauma and gut-wrenching history wrapped in layers of music and comedy, our critic writes. It runs through Nov. 5.

More on the arts

The biggest Seattle-area shows, concerts and more this fall

Outdoors and travel

  • The brand-new North Bend Trail Fest kicks off this weekend in the shadow of Mount Si, with all-ages races, rock climbing, mountain biking, music and more.

More things to do

Sarah-Mae McCullough: smccullough@seattletimes.com; Sarah-Mae McCullough is The Seattle Times Features producer.

Most Read Entertainment Stories