Welcome to the weekend! Whether you want to explore another Seattle-area city, cozy up with a good book or head to a brand-new Washington outdoors festival, here’s the latest on things to do around Seattle.

Eats and drinks

TV and streaming

The “Frasier” reboot is now streaming on Paramount+. (Spoiler: It’s not set in Seattle this time!) Plus, some Seattle artists helped remake a “Frasier” episode before Paramount+ did — here’s what to know about “Our Frasier Remake” and where you can watch it.

Books

This married couple spent five years on a quest to uncover the secrets of Costco. Now, you can enjoy their book “The Joy of Costco,” a colorful encyclopedia of Costco trivia, history and stories.

Catch up on the 2023 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “Demon Copperhead” before author Barbara Kingsolver makes a stop in Seattle next week.

Arts and community events

Duff McKagan, with Guns N’ Roses, will return to Seattle this weekend for a show at Climate Pledge Arena, with tickets ranging $59.50-$330.25. Plus, a week later, McKagan will unleash his third solo album, “Lighthouse.” Here’s a peek at what you can expect from both.

Greg Kucera Gallery, one of Seattle’s leading galleries, celebrates its 40th anniversary with a show juxtaposing represented artists’ older and newer works. “Something Old, Something New” will be up through Oct. 28 and can be viewed for free.

“Cambodian Rock Band” at Seattle’s ACT Theatre is a family story of inherited trauma and gut-wrenching history wrapped in layers of music and comedy, our critic writes. It runs through Nov. 5.

More on the arts The biggest Seattle-area shows, concerts and more this fall

Outdoors and travel

The brand-new North Bend Trail Fest kicks off this weekend in the shadow of Mount Si, with all-ages races, rock climbing, mountain biking, music and more.

More things to do