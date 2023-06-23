Welcome to the weekend! From the Seattle Pride Parade and PrideFest to the best new restaurants that made it past the pandemic pop-up craze, here’s your local guide for the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Try these new, tasty Seattle restaurants that started as pandemic-era pop-ups before transitioning into brick-and-mortar eateries.
- If you’re attending the Seattle Pride Parade this weekend, grab a bite from one of these six LGBTQ+-owned restaurants and bars near the parade route.
- Feeling creative in the kitchen? Try making this avocado caprese salad, this blackberry chipotle sauce or this kimchi jjigae with honey barbecue chicken recipe.
Movies and TV
- Celebrate “Sleepless in Seattle’s” 30th birthday this month like our critics did: by revisiting the movie and some of its most famous Seattle locations.
- Check out these eight under-the-radar LGBTQ+ TV shows that demonstrate how queer TV goes beyond one-off characters.
- Have time for a good, long movie? Local filmmaker Megan Griffiths’ latest, “I’ll Show You Mine,” is impeccably filmed and thoughtfully written, though it doesn’t quite justify its running time, writes critic Moira Macdonald.
- How about something from Wes Anderson instead? “Asteroid City” may lose its way from time to time, but you’ll find that you don’t mind the journey he takes you on, writes Macdonald.
Arts and community events
- Seattle Pride is this weekend! Here’s what to know about the parade and PrideFest and your guide to making the most of the festivities.
- Plus, check out these Pride art shows and see our comprehensive Pride Guide for even more ideas to close off the month with.
- David Greig’s stage adaptation of Stanisław Lem’s sci-fi novel “Solaris” crafts an elemental portrait of grief and isolation, our reviewer writes. It plays through July 9 at Seattle Center Armory’s Center Theatre.
Lifestyle
- Check out these Seattle gathering places for members of the LGBTQ+ community who don’t want to drink.
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
