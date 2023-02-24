Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and Drinks

Expect to wait in line to get into Bothell’s T55 Patisserie. But the baked goods are well worth it. Don’t want to wait? There are other great options nearby, included in our food writer’s guide to Bothell treats.

We’ve adapted the Cha Ca La Vong recipe from Capitol Hill restaurant Stateside so you can make your own copycat version at home with black cod, ling cod or catfish.

Movies and TV

Books

In Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood, Peter Miller Books sells books about architecture, fashion, cooking and more, alongside sleek trinkets you’ll want at home.

In “It’s Always Been Ours: Rewriting the Story of Black Women’s Bodies,” Jessica Wilson offers a glimpse of the world through her lens plus honest insights.

Arts and community events

The people crafting Seattle Opera’s world premiere of “A Thousand Splendid Suns,” which starts on Saturday, always knew it would be a special endeavor. But they had no way of knowing how timely it would be.

From photography to different approaches to landscapes, prepare to push the limits of your imagination as you venture out to these Women’s History Month exhibitions.

In the Puget Sound area, we’ve got museums for everyone from art lovers to history buffs, pop culture fans to those who love the quirky and offbeat. If you haven’t yet, check out our museum guide to started exploring.

Discover how to make the best use of tiny homes, get inspiration from other living trends and shop your heart away at Seattle’s Home & Garden Show.

Lifestyle