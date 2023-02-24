By
Seattle Times features producer

Whether you're staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and Drinks

Movies and TV

Books

Arts and community events

  • The people crafting Seattle Opera’s world premiere of “A Thousand Splendid Suns,” which starts on Saturday, always knew it would be a special endeavor. But they had no way of knowing how timely it would be.
  • From photography to different approaches to landscapes, prepare to push the limits of your imagination as you venture out to these Women’s History Month exhibitions.
  • In the Puget Sound area, we’ve got museums for everyone from art lovers to history buffs, pop culture fans to those who love the quirky and offbeat. If you haven’t yet, check out our museum guide to started exploring.
  • Discover how to make the best use of tiny homes, get inspiration from other living trends and shop your heart away at Seattle’s Home & Garden Show.

Lifestyle

