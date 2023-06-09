Welcome to the weekend! Whether you want to catch the new “Transformers” movie or a glorious sunset, here’s our local guide for the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is set apart from its predecessors by genuinely sympathetic human characters, an intelligent script and uncommonly capable direction, our reviewer writes.

Books

Former Black Panther Elmer Dixon’s autobiography, “Die Standing,” is a portrait of a Seattle revolutionary.

Local author Kelly Brenner’s new book, “The Naturalist at Home,” serves as a practical guide to naturalist projects you can do at home with little to no special equipment.

Celebrate Pride with these four audiobooks about transgender experiences and history or these five new books from LGBTQ+ authors.

Arts and community events

Explore One World One Seattle, a new, free multicultural festival added to Seattle’s summer lineup.

Seattle Opera’s “Bound” is based on the true story of a teenage daughter of Vietnamese immigrants, who was jailed for truancy while working two jobs to help support her family.

Pacific Northwest Ballet’s final repertory evening of the season, “Worlds to Come,” runs through June 11 and lets us revel in dance seen live, our reviewer writes.

Outdoors and travel

It’s sunset season, when long days give way to gorgeous sunsets. You know about Golden Gardens; here are seven more spots to see a sunset in the Seattle area.

Lifestyle