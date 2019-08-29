Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

This week’s highlights

Weezer, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup. This California-based band is coming to rock the fair. The band released its 13th studio album, “Weezer (Black Album)” earlier this year. It is the sixth self-titled album from the band, distinguished by the color on the album cover, along with the Green, Red, Blue, White and Teal albums. In 2009, Weezer won a Grammy for Best Music Video for the song “Pork and Beans.” Fans looking for a bit of nostalgia in the form of rock music should check out the show.