Welcome to the weekend! From new restaurants and bars to places to admire fall foliage from, here’s the latest on activities, events and more things to do in the Greater Seattle area.
Eats and drinks
- Want to add a new stop to your restaurant roster? Check out 26 of the latest Seattle restaurant openings, including expansions of two of the city’s most-sought after burger and pizza joints.
- To go along with your new bite to eat, here are six of the latest bar openings around the Greater Seattle area.
- Here’s where to find onigiri — versatile, portable nori-wrapped bundles that are a “soul food” in Japan — around Seattle, plus how to make your own.
- To whip up something fruity at home, try this Italian plum tart or this grape jelly that will carry the Concord grapes’ intensity into the winter months.
Movies and TV
- The hilariously crude biopic “Dumb Money” chronicles the wild days of when GameStop was the hottest stock around — and will leave you seething against hedge funds, our reviewer writes.
- In honor of the 40th anniversary of its filming, the Talking Heads concert documentary “Stop Making Sense” returns to theaters — and what an absolute joy it is, our critic writes.
Books
- Seattle author John Okada’s “No-No Boy” has become a landmark work of Japanese American literature. On the centennial of his birthday, the Seattle Public Library is celebrating his legacy with programming this fall.
Arts and community events
- Seattle Symphony is opening a milestone season with celebratory concerts this autumn, including one this weekend.
Outdoors and travel
- As summer turns to fall, here are six spots to admire the changing leaves from around Seattle.
- Despite the change of seasons, you can still see one last flower in peak bloom around Seattle — dahlias. Here’s where to find them.
Lifestyle
