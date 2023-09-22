By
Seattle Times features producer

Welcome to the weekend! From new restaurants and bars to places to admire fall foliage from, here’s the latest on activities, events and more things to do in the Greater Seattle area.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Books

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel

Lifestyle

Sarah-Mae McCullough: smccullough@seattletimes.com; Sarah-Mae McCullough is The Seattle Times Features producer.

Most Read Entertainment Stories