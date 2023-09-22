Welcome to the weekend! From new restaurants and bars to places to admire fall foliage from, here’s the latest on activities, events and more things to do in the Greater Seattle area.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

The hilariously crude biopic “Dumb Money” chronicles the wild days of when GameStop was the hottest stock around — and will leave you seething against hedge funds, our reviewer writes.

In honor of the 40th anniversary of its filming, the Talking Heads concert documentary “Stop Making Sense” returns to theaters — and what an absolute joy it is, our critic writes.

Books

Seattle author John Okada’s “No-No Boy” has become a landmark work of Japanese American literature. On the centennial of his birthday, the Seattle Public Library is celebrating his legacy with programming this fall.

Arts and community events

Seattle Symphony is opening a milestone season with celebratory concerts this autumn, including one this weekend.

Outdoors and travel

As summer turns to fall, here are six spots to admire the changing leaves from around Seattle.

Despite the change of seasons, you can still see one last flower in peak bloom around Seattle — dahlias. Here’s where to find them.

Lifestyle