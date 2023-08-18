By
Welcome to the weekend! Whether you want to relax in some AC at the movie theater or venture outdoors now that the Seattle area is starting to cool off a bit, here’s our guide for the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

  • “The Unknown Country,” a reflective road drama anchored in Seattle, opens Aug. 18 at SIFF Cinema Uptown.
  • Cory Finley’s latest movie, “Landscape With Invisible Hand,” doesn’t pack the same punch as “Thoroughbreds,” but it still manages to stick the landing, writes our reviewer.
  • If you want to enjoy a guilty pleasure, DC’s latest flick “Blue Beetle” is quite bad — but in a good way, our reviewer writes.

Books

  • This local author’s new essay collection, “Nervous,” combines memoir, scientific fact and more into a story that tackles generational trauma.
  • Here are three crime fiction novels to keep you up at night , plus three more to look forward to.

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel

Lifestyle

