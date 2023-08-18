Welcome to the weekend! Whether you want to relax in some AC at the movie theater or venture outdoors now that the Seattle area is starting to cool off a bit, here’s our guide for the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Check out our roll call of new restaurant openings around Greater Seattle. (Hint: It includes the expansion of some beloved local burger joints and delicious steamed dumplings from a strip mall cafe.)

Follow Neighborhood Eats to Bothell to try teriyaki (with a twist) at one eatery, and a tasty food tour through the Mediterranean and India at another.

To cook at home, try this homemade pasta or these Earl Grey cream scones, which pair perfectly with a cup of tea.

Movies and TV

“The Unknown Country,” a reflective road drama anchored in Seattle, opens Aug. 18 at SIFF Cinema Uptown.

Cory Finley’s latest movie, “Landscape With Invisible Hand,” doesn’t pack the same punch as “Thoroughbreds,” but it still manages to stick the landing, writes our reviewer.

If you want to enjoy a guilty pleasure, DC’s latest flick “Blue Beetle” is quite bad — but in a good way, our reviewer writes.

Books

This local author’s new essay collection, “Nervous,” combines memoir, scientific fact and more into a story that tackles generational trauma.

Here are three crime fiction novels to keep you up at night , plus three more to look forward to.

Arts and community events

This production of “Das Rheingold” launched Seattle Opera’s 60th season and runs through Aug. 20.

Outdoors and travel

Want to try out van life? Here’s what to know about renting a camper van for your next adventure.

Lifestyle